EXCLUSIVE: Spencer Matthews & Vogue Williams reveal the secret to a happy marriage Well, it is Valentine's Day...

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams are one of our favourite celebrity couples! From their beautiful wedding photos (you saw them exclusively in HELLO!, right?), to their squabbles on their hit ITV show Spencer, Vogue and Baby too, these two are absolutely made for each other. As the pair celebrate their first Valentine's Day as husband and wife - and parents to baby Theodore - watch the pair discuss what first attracted them to each other, and how Vogue was left footing the bill after Spencer ordered champagne in a flashy London restaurant on their first date. Naughty, Spencer!

The online EXCLUSIVE video, which was filmed for New Look's IGTV to celebrate Valentine's Day, sees the couple chatting on a red love seat talking about their life and the secret to a happy marriage. Vogue said to camera: "We put each other's happiness before our own, so I would prefer that Spencer was super happy ... So, like I always want him to be happy and he always wants me to be happy, which in turn, makes a very happy house."

Spencer agreed, saying: "The way she is with Theodore makes me love her more and more on a daily basis."

Spencer also reveals lots of gossip about when they first started dating, with Spencer joking: "I joked at the very beginning that I was going to marry you, but it was just a joke ... I thought that when we first met, that you and I would have a lifelong friendship, a kind of Muskateer type bond."

Vogue also reveals that she was "desperate" to keep their budding relationship a secret when they first started dating in 2017 when they both starred on The Jump. Spencer, on the other hand, told everyone. "I told my mother, I told everyone. I literally said 'I'm going out with Vogue Williams,' and she was pretending to other Jump contestants that we weren't even hooking up." Spencer even told her he loved her on their first date.

When asked who the best chef is in the household, they were both in agreement that Spencer is "one hundred per cent" the best cook, and a date night involves roast lamb and a massive bowl of brussels sprouts. Ooh, is that on the menu for Valentine's Day night? Or maybe they'll be heading out to a lavish restaurant, but we hope Spencer remembers his credit card.