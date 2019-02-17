Royal family release online parenting guide - details It aims to help parents make sure their children are safe and happy online

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden have released an online parenting guide on internet safety this week. The royal couple - who are parents to Prince Alexander, two, and one-year-old Prince Gabriel - launched Handbok för nätföräldra (which translates to Handbook for Online Parents) in collaboration with the BRIS (Children´s Rights in Society). The guide tackles online issues for children and young people including cyberbullying, harassment, filtering reality and the amount of time spent on devices.

The Prince and Princess have shared news of the publication on their Instagram channel, which shows photographs of them holding a hard copy of the guide. One picture is captioned: "We are proud to present the "Handbook for Online Parents"! The handbook should facilitate the conversation about online life between children / young people and adults. The book is sent out this week to all households in Sweden with children who turn 10 this year and is a collaboration between our foundation and BRIS. Please visit our website which is linked in our [bio] where you can download the book in Swedish and English."

The Swedish royals clearly have the same concerns over young people and their mental health as British royals. the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are prioritising tackling the UK's growing number of children and young people with mental health issues through work such as their Heads Together campaign.

Focusing on the role that technology has on the issue, William recently said: "I am worried though that our technology companies still have a great deal to learn about the responsibilities that come with their significant power. I say this not in anger. Again, I believe that our tech leaders are people of integrity who are bringing many benefits to our lives and societies .I am very concerned though that on every challenge they face – fake news, extremism, polarisation, hate speech, trolling, mental health, privacy, and bullying – our tech leaders seem to be on the back foot."

You can read Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's handbook here.

