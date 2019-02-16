Movie from Meghan Markle's acting past set to release this year Meghan filmed it eight years ago

Before marrying Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan Markle was a successful Hollywood actress, perhaps best known for her role as Rachel Zane in hit TV series Suits. Meghan also starred in a string of films, and it has just been announced that a 2011 television film starring the Duchess is about to be released. According to Hollywood Reporter, The Boys & Girls Guide To Getting Down was axed after originally airing as a TV series, but it is now going to be released later this year as a film and distributed by Artist Rights Distribution. The film follows a group of 20-somethings clubbing in Los Angeles, with Megan staring as the lead female character who is a party girl called Dana. Meghan retired from acting after becoming a member of the royal family, so this will likely be the last film released featuring the Duchess.

Meghan as Zoe in Suits

Last month, fans hoped that Meghan might have reprised her role as Rachel in Suits, after it was announced that season nine would be its last. However, the producer of the hit series, Aaron Korsh, has now said that they are "not currently pursuing" the Duchess of Sussex to make an appearance in the hit show. Chatting at the Television Critics Association press tour, Aaron Korch said: "We're not currently pursuing asking Meghan Markle to leave her position with the royal family and join us. I would love it, but I think it's pretty close to zero."

Meghan - who is currently heavily pregnant with her first baby - is a patron of the National Theatre, and she recently visited in her new role. It is the perfect patronage for the former actress, which will no doubt draw from her own experiences and talent. Meghan is a strong believer in using the arts to bring people from different backgrounds and communities together. During her first official visit as patron, she learnt about the work the organisation does, and met some of the teams and apprentices working behind the scenes.

