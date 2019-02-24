Meghan Markle's newly improved skill revealed – and she could teach it to the royal baby The Duchess of Sussex has many talents!

The Duchess of Sussex is currently in Morocco with husband Prince Harry for a three-day royal tour ahead of the royal baby's arrival. And during her trip, the former Suits actress will be able to practice one of her many talents during their Sunday morning visit to a local secondary school in the Atlas Mountains. Meghan has been learning French for eight years and along with Prince Harry, will address the school children in the language when they greet them. Meghan previously revealed in December that she was "trying to get better" at her French, while she can also speak Spanish fluently. Harry is also known to speak some French, and delivered a speech in the language during the Invictus Games in Toronto in 2017.

Meghan may well teach her baby French

There is a chance that when the royal baby arrives, Harry and Meghan will wish for them to learn the French language as well, just like their cousins are learning Spanish. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, know some words in Spanish thanks to their Palencia-born nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. And when he is older, the couple's youngest son, Prince Louis, will no doubt pick it up as easily as his older siblings.

MORE: Duke and Duchess late in Morocco - live updates

The Duchess at her New York baby shower

It's not long to go before Harry and Meghan welcome their first baby, and royal fans around the world are getting excited for their upcoming arrival. Fans are convinced that the royal couple are expecting a baby girl, after photos posted from Meghan's New York baby shower last week revealed that guests tucked into cakes alongside a pink pot of sugared almonds. The pictures were posted by baker Darcy Miller, who wrote on Instagram: "I was honored to help @serenawilliams with personalized sweets and details for Meghan Markle’s baby shower."

READ: Why didn't Meghan Markle walk down the red carpet with Prince Harry in Morocco

Bets on the couple having a girl were also suspended at the beginning of January. Betfair Spokesperson Katie Baylis said: “We haven’t seen too much betting on this market for a while, but tonight all of a sudden we have seen a flurry of betting activity on the baby to a girl. So much so that we’ve had to suspend the market and stop taking bets on the sex of the baby. If the punters are anything to go by, then we could have a new Princess in a couple of months' time."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.