Fans convinced Meghan Markle's baby is a GIRL after this baby shower hint revealed Could it be true?

Meghan Markle's baby shower gave us some amazing glimpses into her future life as a mother - but have these just-released pictures revealed that the Duchess of Sussex will soon be having a little girl? Photographs posted on Friday by Darcy Miller, a baker, suggest that this might be the case as the cute cookies that Meghan and her celeb pals nibbled on were revealed, alongside a PINK pot of sugared almonds.

Pink for a girl?

"I was honored to help @serenawilliams with personalized sweets and details for Meghan Markle’s baby shower," the picture is captioned. Is the fact that the sweets were pink, and so was the cupcake frosting a hint? Some of Meghan's fans are convinced it is. "It's a girl!" commented one follower. "On my goodness....could there be a Princess, Darcy?" asked another.

Did the frosting give the baby's sex away?

As HELLO! reported previously, the shower was a star studded affair at New York's Mark hotel. Guests were invited inside the lavish £60,000-per-night penthouse hotel suite which features five bedrooms, four fireplaces, six bathrooms and two powder rooms - the party was hosted by her great friend Serena Williams.

Earlier today we were given a sneak peek inside the suite, and loved seeing the stunning, white decor and black and white striped cushions which gave the penthouse a very A-list feel. We could almost imagine Meghan and her celebrity pals, including Amal Clooney, makeup artist Daniel Martin and best friend Jessica Mulroney sitting on the sofas enjoying every moment of the Duchess of Sussex's pre-birth celebrations.

As HELLO! reported previously, the baby shower guests were all treated to a flower arranging lesson, after which Repeat Roses scooped up the blooms and gifted them to paediatric cancer patients staying at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of New York.

"We were honored to match the beautiful floral arrangements designed by the Duchess of Sussex and her guests, including host @serenawilliams, to a few of our very favorite NYC neighbor organizations," a caption from Repeat Roses, which accompanies the picture reads. "The gesture of kindness brought smiles and an emotional health boost to pediatric cancer patients at @rmhnewyork, cancer patients at the @hopelodgenyc and to behaviorally and medically fragile men at the @uniquepeopleservices Vyse Avenues Program. The flowers brought a ray of sunshine on a cold winter day, and will be greatly enjoyed for the week ahead.

