See INSIDE Meghan Markle's baby shower celebrations - amazing photo We almost can imagine being a guest!

Meghan Markle's baby shower was a star studded affair earlier this week and up until now we've had to make do with pictures of celebrity arrivals outside New York's luxurious Mark Hotel. But now we've been given a sneak peek inside the incredible celebrations, thanks to a photograph from Repeat Roses, the charity that distributed the floral arrangements made at the celebrations to local charities.

The picture - the only one to emerge so far actually inside the lavish £60,000-per-night penthouse hotel suite which features five bedrooms, four fireplaces, six bathrooms and two powder rooms - gives us a fascinating insight into the party which was hosted by her great friend Serena Williams.

We love the glimpse we've been given into the penthouse suite

The photo, which focusses on the flower arrangements, also reveals the orange trees (with a special good luck meaning) which decorated the suite for the special event. The stunning, white decor and black and white striped cushions give the penthouse a very A-list feel, and we can just imagine Meghan and her celebrity pals, including Amal Clooney, makeup artist Daniel Martin and best friend Jessica Mulroney sitting on the sofas enjoying every moment of the Duchess of Sussex's pre-birth celebrations.

As HELLO! reported previously, the baby shower guests were all treated to a flower arranging lesson, after which Repeat Roses scooped up the blooms and gifted them to paediatric cancer patients staying at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of New York.

"We were honored to match the beautiful floral arrangements designed by the Duchess of Sussex and her guests, including host @serenawilliams, to a few of our very favorite NYC neighbor organizations," a caption from Repeat Roses, which accompanies the picture reads. "The gesture of kindness brought smiles and an emotional health boost to pediatric cancer patients at @rmhnewyork, cancer patients at the @hopelodgenyc and to behaviorally and medically fragile men at the @uniquepeopleservices Vyse Avenues Program. The flowers brought a ray of sunshine on a cold winter day, and will be greatly enjoyed for the week ahead.

"Repeat Roses was so honored to help the Duchess of Sussex and her baby shower VIPs create a ripple effect of joy long after the special event was over. By pairing beautiful petals and positive energy, all of the ladies' handcraft arrangements sent a burst of love and smiles to patients into three very special organizations," they added.