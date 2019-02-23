Meghan Markle's tour entourage revealed - and there's no doctor on board! Harry and Meghan have an entourage of nine people

Meghan Markle flew into Casablanca airport on a delayed flight on Saturday evening to start the royal tour in Morocco with her husband Prince Harry. Meghan, who is due to give birth in just two months, travelled with an entourage of nine people, including two assistant private secretaries, three communications team members, a digital officer, a programme coordinator, a logistics coordinator and a hairdresser. However, perhaps quite surprisingly, the heavily pregnant Duchess is not travelling with a doctor. According to official sources "medical provisions have been made" for the weekend trip.

The royal couple are staying privately at a royal residence in the North African country as guests of Morocco’s King Mohammed VI and will have an audience him on Monday afternoon. Among other engagements, the couple will also travel to Asni, a town in the foothills of the Atlas mountains, 400 miles southwest of the capital Rabat. They will be welcomed with traditional music at a boarding house for teenage girls built by the charity Education for All, which promotes rural girls’ education, before a henna ceremony is performed on the Duchess.

The tour comes after Meghan celebrated her first baby shower with friends in New York. The mum-to-be chose a more relaxed and low-key outfit to fly back to the UK, wearing an adidas trainers, Lulu Lemon sports leggings and an Ingrid and Isabel jacket zipped up over her bump. It must have been a difficult task for the Duchess to decide what to wear on the trip to Morocco, as the weather is quite different from the cooler London and New York temperatures. Morocco is currently reaching the early 20s, so you can bet she left her favourite crew-neck jumpers and smart dress coats behind!

