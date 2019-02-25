Princess Eugenie goes back to university – details The royal has had a very busy start to the year

Princess Eugenie impressed royal fans after revealing that she had gone back to university – if only for the day! Prince Andrew's daughter paid a special trip to Imperial College in London last week to visit its Data Science Institute and learn about Blockchain. The newlywed shared a post about her time there on Monday, which was accompanied by a number of photos from inside the building. Next to the photos, she wrote: "Last week I visited the Data Science Institute at @imperialcollege which was created to address some of the most important issues facing the world today. I met those who are pioneering research into the visualisation and interpretation of Blockchain. Thank you @imperialcollege for having me (for a moment) as a student! #student#blockchain."

Fans were impressed with Eugenie's work, with one writing: "Well done Princess, you had a very important contribution," while another said: "Keep up the great work." A third added: "Love that you are into this." This is just one of the many causes that Eugenie has shown a passion towards. The Queen's granddaughter is also an honorary Patron for Teenage Cancer Trust along with her big sister, Princess Beatrice, and has worked with Charity Water – who help bring clean water to those who don't have it, and the Elephant Family – who work to protect endangered elephants in Asia. In November, Eugenie got involved with Project 0's Pass on Plastic Initiative, and has even co-founded her own initiative in a bid to end modern day slavery, called The Anti-Slavery Collective.

Princess Eugenie has had an incredible few months

Eugenie has had an incredible few months, and in October she married the love of her life, Jack Brooksbank. The royal is incredibly close to her family, and recently celebrated her dad Andrew's birthday. Earlier this month, Eugenie's mum, Sarah Ferguson spoke about the family's tight bond on Good Morning Britain, saying: "I believe in example by leadership. The way I have been a mother to my girls, is I never hide anything from them. So, the fears, we address them straight on. Beatrice is 30 and Eugenie is 28, they are young women now and they have their own voice."

