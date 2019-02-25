Prince Harry made a special appearance at Meghan Markle's baby shower – details So sweet!

Prince Harry may not have been physically present at his wife Meghan Markle's baby shower in New York, but the dad-to-be did make somewhat of a special appearance. Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten – the man behind Meghan's incredible biscuits, cakes and desserts served at her party last week – has shared a behind-the-scenes video of the intimate event held at The Mark hotel.

The clip posted on Jean-Georges' Instagram account showed the amazing array of sweet treats, including iced biscuits of a stork and a baby, cupcakes, macaron towers, mini carrot cake slices and more. But the star of the show was a two-tiered, white iced cake that featured a topper of Harry, Meghan and their baby in a pram. Adorable!

Chef Jean-Georges shared a glimpse into the baby shower:

The pregnant Duchess spent a few days in New York last week, where she was reunited with some of her closest friends. Tennis champion Serena Williams threw a lavish but intimate baby shower for Meghan in the penthouse suite of the hotel, located in Manhattan's Upper East Side. Guests included Meghan's royal wedding makeup artist Daniel Martin, her best friend and unofficial stylist Jessica Mulroney, A-lister Amal Clooney and her former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer. Fashion designer and rumoured matchmaker Misha Nonoo was also spotted arriving at the hotel.

A cut out of Harry and Meghan featured on the cake

Apart from tucking into the delectable dessert table, Meghan and her celebrity pals also enjoyed a flower-arranging session. But instead of taking the bouquets home with them, the group donated their creations to Repeat Roses, a charity that distributes flowers to local charities. A photo posted on their Instagram account showed some of the beautiful blooms from the baby shower – plus a glimpse of the luxury penthouse suite, that was decorated with orange trees.

Heavily pregnant Meghan has shown no signs of slowing down in her third trimester. Straight after her trip to New York, the Duchess accompanied Prince Harry on a tour of Morocco. The three-day tour saw the couple visit Casablanca, Asni and Rabat, with Meghan impressing with her French-speaking skills.

