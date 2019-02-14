Princess Eugenie just shared the cutest Valentine’s message to husband Jack Brooksbank These two are so in love

Princess Eugenie was feeling the love on Valentine’s Day as she shared the sweetest picture of herself and husband Jack Brooksbank kissing on their wedding day via Instagram. The happily married royal posted the gorgeous black and white photograph in the evening as she and her hubby enjoyed their first February 14th as husband and wife.

Captioning the picture simply, “Happy Valentine’s Day…” Princess Beatrice’s sister added a three loveheart emojis and a kissing one.

Fans were quick to respond, wishing the 28-year-old a happy and enjoyable evening with her handsome husband. "Such a sweet photo! Hope you two are having a wonderful first Valentine’s Day as a married couple!!" one well-wisher wrote. "This shot is perfect," added another.

We had another opportunity to flash back to the second royal wedding of 2018 earlier this month when it was announced that Eugenie’s beautiful wedding dress is to go on display at Windsor Castle.

The special exhibition will be named A Royal Wedding: HRH Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank, and will feature the couple's formal outfits from the big day – showcased from 1 March to 22 April 2019. Eugenie's wedding dress was designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, who in 2007 founded the British-based label Peter Pilotto, known for its innovative textile design. Princess Eugenie met the designers while co-hosting an event in support of women artists and has since been wearing designs by the brand for several years.