Royal family show off playful side during ski holiday Fun in the snow!

Wish we were here! While many families enjoyed their half-term break last week, it was the Dutch royals' turn on Monday as they took a trip to Lech, Austria. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima returned to their favourite ski spot with their three daughters Princess Amalia, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane, and the king's mother Princess Beatrix.

The royals larked around during their official snowy photoshoot, with the Dutch king showing off his fun side as he leapt in the air. The family were snapped giggling and throwing their heads back in laughter, while Princess Laurentien, Countess Leonore, Countess Eloise and Count Claus-Casimir made up the royal party.

The Dutch king showed off his fun side

The group looked to be having a whale of a time as they lined up on the slopes and huddled together. Queen Maxima looked typically chic in her mauve all-in-one ski suit, which she paired with a burgundy jacket. Her elder daughters Amalia, 15, and Alexia, 13, matched in black salopettes and jackets – Alexia's featuring a stylish belt – while Ariane, 11, opted for a bold blue jacket and black trousers. The family also took part in some action shots, showing off their skills as they bombed down the mountain.

Queen Maxima looked ultra-chic in her mauve outfit

The Dutch royals regularly holiday in Lech, despite the king's younger brother Prince Friso suffering a fatal accident there in 2012. Friso, who was 44 at the time of his death in 2013, was buried under an avalanche while he was skiing off-piste. The prince was left with severe brain damage and fell into a coma. A year and a half later, he sadly passed away.

"Prince Friso died from complications that arose as a consequence of the brain damage caused by oxygen deprivation following his skiing accident," a statement from the palace read. Friso left behind his wife Princess Mabel and their two daughters, Countess Zaria and Countess Luana.

