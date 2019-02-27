Princess Beatrice just wore the most flattering skirt we have ever seen Princess Eugenie's big sister looked fabulous in her latest look...

Princess Beatrice looked incredible on Tuesday in Barcelona as she delivered a powerful speech at the Woman4Tech Keynote and diversity panel. The daughter of Prince Andrew discussed "overcoming gender norms" and spoke with great confidence. You go girl! We absolutely loved her chic and stylish getup - which consisted of a simple black blouse and a voluminous skirt by Alexander McQueen that was emblazoned with a contrasting white pattern. The flattering cut of the skirt meant it would suit any body shape - the flared fabric would skim all shapes and sizes and gives a streamlined silhouette. The royal teamed the look with black opaque tights, high heel boots and she wore her trademark long red hair in a sleek and straight style. We also loved her natural, fresh makeup.

We are loving Betarice's skirt

The Queen's granddaughter also explained that “Empowering women is essential for creating jobs, growth and innovation”. We couldn't agree more!

It's been a busy few days for the royal redhead. Last week at Childline's first ever Trailblazers event in London, Beatrice wowed on the red carpet in a classic little black dress, which she made all the more interesting by adding a red duster coat by Galvan - the same number her younger sister, Princess Eugenie stepped out in back in December at a film premiere.

£647, Alexander McQueen

The £700 design is past-season steal and a great jacket to share; especially as the sisters look to be the same dress size.

A few days before, the 30-year-old headed out with her mother, the Duchess of York, to attend the Education in Emergencies panel discussion at House of Lords, London in support of charity Street Child. Both Sarah and Beatrice decided to opt for blue coats and styled their statement jackets in the same way - adding a pop of colour to their little black dresses and keeping it simple with black tights and high heel shoes.

