Revealed: how Meghan Markle is already taking care of royal baby's mental health The Duchess of Sussex is expecting her first baby

The Duchess of Sussex is expecting her first baby with Prince Harry, and like all mums-to-be, she is doing everything she can in order to ensure her baby is healthy. And on Tuesday, Meghan expressed her concerns about the US food industry, and how she is making sure she is eating well for her baby. The conversation came up at Tuesday's special reception at Buckingham Palace, which was celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Investiture of the Prince of Wales. Meghan was chatting to Falklands veteran Simon Weston, 57, who recalled: "The Duchess is very well aware of how industrial US food systems have become, and the need to make a change. There was a lot of conversation about badly wrong the US food systems are, and how we need to act."

The Duchess of Sussex is eating well for her baby's mental health

Simon – who suffered burns and has since been known for his charity work – added: "She is pregnant, and obviously wants to make sure she is eating the right things, not just for the health of the baby but also its mental health. We are what we eat, and our mental health is connected with what we eat." During his conversation with the royal couple, Simon also joked with dad-to-be Harry about how many children they would have while they discussed Wales defeating England in the Six Nations rugby. He said: "I also warned him and the Duchess it serves him right as they will be getting plenty of sleepless nights when the baby is born. He said if they have anymore than two it will serve him right."

The Duke and Duchess at Tuesday's royal reception

Harry and Meghan have both expressed their excitement at welcoming their first child, and have both shown what naturals they are with babies and young people. Both are godparents to a number of their friend's children, and are also aunt and uncle to Prince William and Kate's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. In February, Meghan enjoyed a star-studded baby shower in New York to celebrate the near arrival of her baby, which was attended by the likes of Amal Clooney and her best friend Jessica Mulroney. Fans have since been convinced that the baby will be a girl, after photos posted from the event revealed that guests tucked into cakes alongside a pink pot of sugared almonds.

