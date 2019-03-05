Gary Barlow shares a rare glimpse into family life with daughter Daisy Happy Shrove Tuesday!

Gary Barlow occasionally gives fans a sneak peek into his home life, and on Tuesday morning the Take That singer showed how he was celebrating Pancake Day – like many other families around the world. Gary shared a sweet Instagram video of his youngest daughter Daisy flipping a pancake in the kitchen. The video shows Daisy, ten, attempting to toss a pancake with the encouragement from mum Dawn. The video ended with Dawn, Daisy and Gary cheering upon a successful pancake flip.

The Take That singer rarely shows his three children on social media, making this video extra special. The conscious effort to shelter his children from the spotlight was a decision made by both parents to protect their kids, with only the occasional snap of their children from behind.

Gary, 48, is also a father to Daniel, 18, and Emily, 16. Though, the couple tragically lost their fourth child, Poppy in 2012, 12 years after they married. At the time, Gary explained: "Dawn and I are devastated to announce that we've lost our baby. Poppy Barlow was delivered stillborn on August 4 in London. Our focus now is giving her a beautiful funeral and loving our three children with all our hearts. We'd ask at this painful time that our privacy be respected."

During an interview on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the star spoke openly about the grief he experienced after losing his daughter: "For anyone who has been through anything like this I think it's something you accept you're going to be dealing with the rest of your life."

This post comes three months after the singer revealed that Take That's 30th anniversary tour planned for this year was cancelled due to an illness in his family. The father-of-three shared his disappointment about the decision to cancel with The Mirror: "We had a big ambition next year to do a world tour, but I have actually got an illness in my family and it means I am not going to travel for the next two years extensively."

