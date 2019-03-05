Prince Harry hints how many children he and Meghan Markle want We can't wait for the royal baby's arrival!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing to welcome their first baby in just a few weeks time, and they couldn’t be more excited. And at Tuesday's special reception in honour of Prince Charles, Prince Harry started talking about how many children they might have. The Duke was chatting to Falklands veteran Simon Weston, 57, who suffered severe burns and has since become known for his charity work, and the conversation quickly turned to fatherhood. Recalling their conversation, Simon said: "We also joked about Wales defeating England in the Six nations rugby. I also warned him and the Duchess it serves him right as they will be getting plenty of sleepless nights when the baby is born. He said if they have anymore than two it will serve him right."

Prince Harry joked about having more than one child while chatting to Simon Western

Harry and Meghan were joined on Tuesday by the royal family as they marked the 50th anniversary of the Investiture of the Prince of Wales. The reception celebrated Charles' commitment to his Welsh patronage and charities, and was hosted by the Queen, featuring many guests representing the charitable organisations he supported over the decade.

The Welsh band the Stereophonics, who were supported by the Prince's Trust in their early days, was also at the event as was Games Of Thrones star Owen Teale. Also among the guests were the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne and Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, who gave a speech. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also made up the party.

The royal couple at the Investiture of the Prince of Wales on Tuesday

Harry and Meghan have both expressed their excitement at welcoming their first child, and have both shown what naturals they are with babies and young people. Both are godparents to a number of their friends' children, and are also aunt and uncle to Prince William and Kate's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. In February, Meghan enjoyed a star-studded baby shower in New York to celebrate the near arrival of her baby, which was attended by the likes of Amal Clooney and her best friend Jessica Mulroney. Fans have since been convinced that the baby will be a girl, after photos posted from the event revealed that guests tucked into cakes alongside a pink pot of sugared almonds.

The new baby will grow up in Windsor in their early years, with Harry and Meghan set to move to Frogmore Cottage ahead of their arrival. It is understood that Harry and Meghan hope to turn Frogmore Cottage into a five-bedroom family home, with enough room for a live-in nanny and a nursery for their baby. Kensington Palace have said that the costs of building work will be covered by the Sovereign Grant, while Harry and Meghan are expected to pay for any decorative updates. Similar levels of secrecy surrounded plans for Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate, which was given to Prince William and Kate by the Queen following their wedding in 2011.

Meghan and Kate's maternity looks

