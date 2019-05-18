Royal wedding: Lady Gabriella Windsor and Tom Kingston's wedding - ALL THE DETAILS Another royal wedding is taking place on Saturday

Exactly a year after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot at Windsor Castle it's time for another royal wedding! At midday on Saturday, Lady Gabriella Windsor and her fiancé Tom Kingston will say 'I do' in front of an array of royal and celebrity guests. Princess Michael of Kent's full guest list is still underwraps but it is expected senior members of the royal family will attend - and excitement about seeing the third stunning Windsor wedding in the past 12 months (Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank married at the end of last year) is at feverpitch. Read on for everything you need to know, as it happens...

Lady Gabriella and Tom Kingston announced their engagement last year

When and where is royal wedding taking place?

Lady Gabriella and Tom will tie the knot at midday on Saturday – almost exactly a year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married on 19 May. Just like Harry and his cousin Princess Eugenie, Lady Gabriella has chosen the stunning St George's Chapel in Windsor for her nuptials, with the Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner conducting the ceremony. However, a royal source has confirmed that the occasion would be "for family and friends, and very different" from the public marriages of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Where is the reception?

Like Harry and Meghan, the newlyweds will also host their afternoon reception at Frogmore House, just moments away from Harry and Meghan's new residence with baby Archie, Frogmore Cottage. There will be no reception inside Windsor Castle like those hosted by the Queen for her grandchildren Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie. A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said the venue had "personal resonance" for the couple as Lady Gabriella had spent many Christmases at Windsor and her grandparents, the late Duke and Duchess of Kent, are buried at Frogmore.

The reception will take place at Frogmore House

Who will be providing the catering?

Despite the nuptials taking place on a decidedly smaller scale than recent royal weddings, there is sure to be quite the impressive spread laid out for guests on Saturday. HELLO! understands that the food provided will be fit for a queen, as Her Majesty’s cousin - and party planner for more than 50 years – Lady Elizabeth Anson will organise the wedding breakfast.

Lady Elizabeth Anson pictures with Prince and Princess Michael of Kent

Will the Queen be attending the wedding?

As a cousin of Prince Michael of Kent - and a first cousin once removed of the bride - the Queen will be guest of honour at Saturday's nuptials. The palace has confirmed that other senior members of the royal family will be in attendance, with Prince and Princess Michael of Kent giving their daughter away on the big day. Royal guests will also include Gabriella's brother Lord Frederick Windsor and his wife Sophie Winkleman, along with their children Isabella and Maud. The bride may even give her nieces a special role in the ceremony as bridesmaids or flower girls, something Maud already has practice of having been a bridesmaid at her godmother Princess Eugenie's wedding in October.

The Queen and other senior royals are attending

As a close friend of the family, Princess Eugenie is expected to attend Saturday's wedding, alongside her sister Princess Beatrice. Tom and Gabriella also attended Pippa's wedding to fellow finance-man James Matthews together last year, so it's likely that Kate Middleton's sister will return the favor at the upcoming nuptials. However, the Duke of Cambridge will be unable to attend the wedding as he is will be present at the FA Cup final as President-Designate of the Football Association. It's unlikely Kate and the children will attend. In 2018, William was forced to miss the annual fixture as it clashed with the wedding of his brother Prince Harry to Meghan Markle, and was unwilling to miss it again.

Prince William cannot attend the nuptials

What will the wedding dress look like?

While details of the bride-to-be's wedding dress are unknown, it's likely that Lady Gabriella will follow in the footsteps of royal brides including the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Eugenie by choosing an incredible wedding dress designer for the role. At 5"10, the tall blonde beauty is known for her quirky style, so may choose a slightly edgier design than previous royal brides. No matter who she chooses, we're sure the design will be truly showstopping.