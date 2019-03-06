Surprise! Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry on stage at Wembley – watch video Those cheers!

There was a lot of love for the Duchess of Sussex as she made a surprise appearance on stage at Wembley on Wednesday morning. Prince Harry was giving a speech at an event for WE Day UK, a local initiative to encourage young people to take part in positive social change, when he told the crowds: "I'm now going to try and drag my wife on stage." As he walked across the platform, Harry held out his hand and helped Meghan up on stage, prompting everyone to burst into wild cheers. "I am with you and we are with you, now get to work!" Harry told the youngsters, hugging his pregnant wife at his side. Watch the sweet video below!

Their joint outing comes one day after Harry and Meghan celebrated at a reception to mark the 50th anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales. Harry supported his dad Prince Charles at the Buckingham Palace event alongside Prince William and Kate, Princess Anne, and the Queen. Other guests included those representing the charitable organisations Charles has supported over the decades.

Heavily pregnant Meghan looked stunning in an embossed gold dress and a pristine white coat by Amanda Wakeley. Beauty-wise, the former Suits star wore her hair up in a sleek bun and her makeup was as flawless as ever. Her sister-in-law Kate, meanwhile, was a pretty sight in a mint green dress, which she teamed with chic white high heels.