Find out when Meghan Markle will start maternity leave Not long now!

The Duchess of Sussex is just weeks away from welcoming her first child, which means she'll be heading off on maternity leave very soon. Meghan has previously said she is due around late April or beginning of May, and judging by her sister-in-law Kate's previous pattern, the Duchess is expected to go on leave one month before her due date.

Last year when Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis, she carried out her final engagement on 22 March, attending a SportsAid event in London's Olympic Park. Kate went on to welcome her third child Louis around one month later, on 23 April. If Meghan were to follow suit, then her maternity leave is likely to start at the end of March.

Meghan is due in April or May

The former actress still has a few engagements in the diary, including an outing this Friday to mark International Women's Day. She will participate in a panel, hosted by King's College London, alongside other famous faces including Annie Lennox, model Adwoa Aboah and former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard.

MORE: All the times Duchess Kate has cradled her baby bump

Meghan will also join her husband Prince Harry at a Commonwealth Day event at Canada House next Monday to showcase and celebrate the diverse community of young Canadians living in London and around the UK. The gathering will no doubt bring back fond memories for Meghan, who was based in Toronto while she filmed her legal drama, Suits.

The couple are also preparing to relocate to Windsor

The pregnant Duchess will also join other members of the royal family in attending the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, also on Monday. Meghan will step out with the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and other distinguished guests at the service.

MORE: Kevin Clifton reveals real reason sister Joanne left Strictly

Loading the player...

As the palace tends to only announce Meghan's engagements a few days before she carries them out, fans won't know for sure when her last one will be, but with her due date looming, it's likely to take place at the end of this month. And it's safe to say Meghan will be absent from the royal family's Easter celebrations in Windsor this year, with the holiday falling on Sunday 21 April, very close to Meghan's reported due date.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.