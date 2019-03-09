Duchess Meghan to bid sad goodbye to close royal staff member She will be very much missed, no doubt

The Duchess of Sussex's loyal assistant private secretary Amy Pickerill is set to leave her role within the royal family. HELLO! can confirm that popular staff member Amy has handed in her notice, and is planning a move overseas. The news comes amid a number of staff changes between Prince Harry, Meghan, Prince William and Kate, as the foursome are thought to be splitting their royal households ahead of the arrival of Harry and Meghan's first baby, and their upcoming move to Windsor's Frogmore Cottage.

Amy Pickerill is said to be leaving Meghan's team

Amy's departure may come as a surprise to some royal fans, who have come to love seeing her by Meghan's side at countless public engagements - she is often photographed smiling and laughing with Meghan, and is always on-hand to help collect cards, gifts and flowers that she receives. She's also in charge of Meghan's diary and briefs the Duchess on every engagement.

A history graduate from the University of Nottingham, Amy has been working as Meghan's assistant private secretary since 2018, helping her transition from her role as a royal-to-be to a fully fledged member of The Firm. Prince Harry is said to have handpicked Amy to join his private office ahead of the royal wedding - she was previously a senior communications officer for him, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Amy was also tipped to be replacing Samantha Cohen as Meghan's chief advisor, who was transferred from the Queen's personal team to help the Duchess as private secretary for a short time. Despite this, it's thought that Amy has agreed to stay on to help with the birth of the royal baby, and to support the couple as they settle into their new household. No doubt the spring period will bring plenty of new changes to the Sussex clan...

