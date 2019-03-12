Why Meghan Markle is no longer wearing her engagement ring The Duchess was pictured without it on Monday

The Duchess of Sussex is eight months pregnant and is clearly suffering from the typical woes associated with pregnancy. Even though Prince Harry's wife was picture-perfect on Monday as she attended two events to mark Commonwealth Day, it seems that she was experiencing a bit of swelling and decided to leave her engagement ring at home – opting to only wear her wedding ring.

Swelling is a normal part of pregnancy that is caused by additional blood and fluid which the body produces to meet the needs of the developing baby. Normal swelling, which is also called edema, is experienced in the hands, face, legs, ankles, and feet.

Despite experiencing swelling on her hands, the Duchess was on top form as she and husband Harry stepped out in London to mark the special day. The couple’s first stop was a trip to Canada House in central London, a visit that no doubt evoked memories for the pregnant Duchess. Before marrying into the royal family, Meghan was based in Toronto for six years as an actress on legal drama Suits.

The royals were visiting Canada House to attend an event showcasing the diverse community of young Canadians living in London and around the UK. Harry is president of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust, while Meghan was named vice-president last week. Her Majesty remains patron of the trust.

Later in the day, the duo joined the rest of the royal family at the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey. The mother-to-be looked particularly moved during the service, as Alfie Boe sang a beautiful acapella version of Snow Patrol's Run.

The Duchess sat next to Prince Harry and the Duke of York, and looked radiant dressed in white coat, which was teamed with a black-and-white dress by Victoria Beckham, and pillar box hat. The royal family steps out every year to attend the service, but 2019 is particularly significant as it marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth.