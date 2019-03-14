This is how we will know for sure where Meghan Markle will welcome royal baby Not long to go until the royal baby is born!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby will be arriving in the next few months, and fans are expected to camp outside the chosen hospital to catch a glimpse of the newborn as with other royal births. As of yet, it hasn’t been disclosed as to where Meghan has chosen to give birth, with reports that she may go somewhere different to the Lindo Wing. However, we will know for sure where the Duchess has chosen when parking restrictions are put into place. This happened over 10 days before the arrival Prince Louis in April 2018, when on 9 April restrictions were put up outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London. With Meghan expecting to give birth in late April or early May, we are looking at knowing the location around this time next month.

Meghan's other hospital options could be the Frimley Park Hospital in Windsor, where the Countess of Wessex gave birth to her children Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn. Other choices have been reported as the Portland Hospital in London.

The Duchess of Sussex is due to give birth in late April or early May

Meghan and Harry have both expressed their excitement at becoming parents, and there is no doubt that their baby will have an incredible life with them. In their early years, he or she will be living in Windsor, with Harry and Meghan set to move to Frogmore Cottage in the next few weeks. It was announced in November that Harry and Meghan would relocate to Windsor rather than stay at Kensington Palace as originally expected. Frogmore Cottage has since been undergoing extensive renovation works that have been overseen by the couple, including having a £50,000 green energy unit installed, and reportedly creating an eco-friendly nursery for their firstborn.

Prince Harry and Meghan can't wait to become parents

While the royal couple haven't announced whether they are having a boy or a girl, there have been a number of clues picked up by eagle-eyed royal watchers that hint that they could be having a daughter. Photos from inside Meghan's star-studded baby shower in New York showed that guests had tucked into cakes alongside a pink pot of sugared almonds.

Harry also joked about wanting to have a daughter just after the couple announced their baby news in October. The Duke told a well-wisher during a walkabout that he would like to have a daughter. The fan shouted from the crowd: "I hope it's a girl!" to which Harry replied: "So do I!" If it is a girl, the baby will be the second granddaughter for Prince Charles, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's first niece. The little girl will also be close in age with Princess Charlotte, who currently is the only female among her siblings and cousin.

