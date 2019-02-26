Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal baby to boost the UK economy The nation prepares to loosen its purse strings for latest royal

In this week's edition of HELLO! Magazine (issue 1573) we exclusively reveal that baby Sussex is going to bring a huge cash boost to the UK economy. According to Professor Joshua Bamfield, director of the Centre for Retail Research, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby will increase spending in childrenswear and infant products by about £1.125bn over a two-year period.

"Meghan and Harry are an attractive couple and their first child will naturally be of great public interest across the world," says Professor Bamfield. "Meghan is known to have a keen sense of style and she will want to follow a distinctive line in baby products, shawls, baskets, infant clothes and even what toys are being used by her child.

"As the child gets older, what he or she wears will be adopted by many other parents, photographed thousands of times and shared with others across the world. This pattern will be greatest in the first seven years of the child's life, but will continue probably for 20 years."

The immediate boost in sales of food, drink, souvenirs and memorabilia will be £50-£70m. "These sales will be made in the UK and Europe, but Harry and Meghan are followed in the US, and we expect significant sales there also."

