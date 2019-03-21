Why Prince William and Prince Harry's children will have different surnames Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all take the surname 'Cambridge'

Unlike most male siblings in the UK, Prince William and Prince Harry's children will not share the same surname, and this interesting fact was a hit with fans, who made this story one of our most read this year. William and Kate's little ones – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – all have the last name 'Cambridge', taking after their dad's title, the Duke of Cambridge. By the same model, it can be assumed that any children Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have will use the surname 'Sussex', after their father's official title, the Duke of Sussex.

William and Harry grew up with the surname 'Wales', using it at school, at university and during their time in the army. William was known as Lieutenant Wales while Harry had the rank of Captain Wales. This is because their father Prince Charles' title is the Prince of Wales. But following their marriages, William and Harry were granted new titles from their grandmother the Queen, and their children are expected to take these on.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's cutest moments together:

Loading the player...

Prince George, five, started junior school last year, enrolled as George Cambridge. His sister Princess Charlotte, three, is also known at her nursery as Charlotte Cambridge. In a similar vein, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice also use the surname 'York' after their father Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.

Members of the royal family traditionally don't use a surname; they are simply known by their first name or title in the public eye, and His or Her Royal Highness. But as descendants of the Queen, they can also take the surname 'Mountbatten-Windsor'. According to the royal family's official website, in 1960 the Queen and her husband Prince Philip decided that their descendants would take the surname 'Mountbatten-Windsor', to reflect both of their last names and differentiate them from the rest of the royal family.

MORE: When the royals are overcome with emotion in public – see photos of Kate, Princess Diana and more

William and Kate's children all take the surname 'Cambridge', following their dad's title

William and Kate are the proud parents to George, Charlotte and baby Prince Louis. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their third child in April, just three weeks before attending Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding. And back in October, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex pleased fans the world over when they announced they will welcome their first child in Spring 2019.

MORE: Did Prince Harry just confirm that Meghan is on maternity leave?