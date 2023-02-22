Princess Kate has fans all saying the same thing after sweet outing The royal met a 109-year-old fan

Princess Kate charmed the elderly residents of a care home this week as she paid a special visit to Oxford House Nursing Home in Slough.

The kind-hearted royal, 41, spent time bonding with the occupants, playing interactive football and flipping pancakes.

She also met one of her oldest fans, 109-year-old Nora – and it turned out the pair had a lot in common! Watch their sweet interaction here...

Shortly after the visit, a post was shared on the Prince and Princes of Wales's Instagram account along with photographs documenting the day.

The accompanying caption read: "109 years young…Great to meet you, Nora!

Photos of the visit were shared on William and Kate's Instagram

"Here at Oxford House, an award-winning, family-run nursing home in Slough, residents like Nora are cared for in such a homely and comfortable environment, with innovative tech helping enrich their daily lives. Thanks for having us!

"And we couldn't miss the chance to celebrate #ShroveTuesday now could we?"

The Princess was a big hit during her visit to the care home

Fans rushed to comment on the post – and they were all saying the same thing.

"Hats off to the staff who care for the residents. Wonderful visit by the Princess of Wales!! I love that she seemed to genuinely enjoy her visit… so caring!!" one wrote.

A second echoed: "Thank you so much for bringing a spotlight onto our seniors… they are SO VALUABLE…!!"

A third wrote: "What I love about William and Kate is that they are genuine and you can tell they care. It's sincere, and not an act. Lovely couple."

Kate delighted the elderly residents during her stay

And a fourth noted: "'A society is judged by how they care for their elders.' Hats off to the people who work at The Oxford House everyday. Princess of Wales you did an amazing job bringing awareness to the public regarding our responsibility to a population that is sometimes forgotten."

Oxford House is a family-run nursing home that first opened its doors to residents in 1980. The home provides nursing care for up to 34 residents, supporting them to live as full a life as possible, and prides itself on providing outstanding levels of care delivered within a homely and comfortable environment.

