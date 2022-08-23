The new hobby Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis share with cousins Archie and Lilibet The royal children are starting at a new school

It's an exciting time for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as the royal trio will soon be starting at their new school, Lambrook School.

The £20,000 a year institution has plenty of amenities on site, including a 25-metre swimming pool, a nine-hold golf course and even pet rabbits that students are free to pet. Also on the grounds of the orchards are chickens, and if the royal children also get to tend to these, it will bring them slightly closer to their cousins in the United States, Archie and Lilibet.

Last year, Meghan Markle shared a photo of her son tending to the chickens that they have at their home in Montecito, California.

In the sweet snap, the youngster was wearing a grey jumper, a pair of jeans and wellington boots that were decorated with Peppa Pig.

Archie was carrying a basket with him, ready to pick up some eggs that the chickens will have laid.

The royal cousins haven't had the opportunity to spend much time together, but George, Charlotte and Louis did meet Archie back in 2020.

The Sussexes have chickens at their Montecito home

At the time, Prince William and Prince Harry took part in a charity polo match, with their wives, Kate and Meghan respectively, supporting them alongside their children.

However, it is believed that Lilibet is yet to meet any of her cousins yet, as the families didn't see each other during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Although the young girl celebrated her first birthday while she was in the United Kingdom, the Cambridges were out in Cardiff as part of the Jubilee celebrations.

While there, William, Kate, George and Charlotte were lucky enough to view rehearsals and meet some of the acts taking part in the celebrations, including Bonnie Tyler and Owain Wynn Evans, West End performers, Rubicon Dance Company, and the Wales Youth Choir for Good.

