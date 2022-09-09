Kate Middleton debuts new Princess of Wales title as plans for 'new path' revealed King Charles III confirmed their new titles

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge have changed their social media handles to reflect the new titles given on Friday afternoon by King Charles III.

The couple will now be known as the Prince and Princess of Wales, and their Instagram handle now reads @princeandprincessofwales.

Royals sources told HELLO! William and Catherine will now spend time focusing on "deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time".

"The Prince and Princess of Wales will approach their roles in the modest and humble way they’ve approached their work previously," the insider added, revealing that Kate in particular "appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path".

William's mother, Diana, was the last Princess of Wales.

King Charles confirmed the new titles during his address to the world on Friday.

Charles' speech aired at 6pm local time

Hours after arriving in London on Friday, the new monarch said: "I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen – my beloved Mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example."

"As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades," he continued.

"Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.

"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given."