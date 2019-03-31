Meghan Markle goes into labour with royal baby - WHEN we will know Prince Harry and Meghan are expecting their first baby at the end of April, beginning of May

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be welcoming their first baby in the next few weeks, and royal watchers are already anticipating the baby's arrival. And just like when the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to her three children, the same procedure is set to apply for Meghan, in that we will be told by the palace when she goes into labour. Kensington Palace will post the news on Twitter, informing the world that the baby's birth is imminent. We haven't yet found out where the royal couple have chosen to welcome their first child and they might necessarily choose the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital like William and Kate did.

Not long before Prince Harry and Meghan become parents

MORE: How Kate Middleton is celebrating Mother's Day

We will first know where Harry and Meghan's baby will be born when parking restrictions are put up at the chosen hospital. Other options other than the Lindo Wing include the Frimley Park Hospital in Windsor, where the Countess of Wessex gave birth to her children Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn. Other choices have been reported as the Portland Hospital in London, where Sarah, Duchess of York welcomed her two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Royal baby names have been guessed

Excitement has reached fever pitch regarding the royal baby, and a new clue came to light regarding the child's gender. Betfair revealed that the odds on Prince Harry and Meghan having a girl have been slashed from 10/11 to 1/2 as the baby's due date gets closer. Betfair spokesperson Katie Baylis said: "Following a significant bet this afternoon we've slashed the odds of the Royal baby being a girl from 10/11 to 1/2 , with a boy now out to 6/4. This bet is one of the biggest we've seen on the Royal Baby markets this year so could be a big clue that we will have a new Princess in the coming weeks."

READ: Princess Eugenie inundated with baby wishes

Names, meanwhile, have also been betted on, with Diana still the firm favourite. "Diana is the big 5/1 favourite for the name of the baby, with Grace, Victoria and Alice all at 14/1. Arthur is the favourite boy's name at 8/1 ahead of James and Edward at 14/1." The bets follow after a number of clues that have been spotted over the past few months. These include the addition of pink sugared almonds at Meghan's New York baby shower in February. Harry also revealed he would like a little girl soon after their baby news was announced in October. However, Meghan has previously said that they weren't planning on finding out the gender of their baby and neither she or Harry have said anything.

Loading the player...

Everything we know about the royal baby

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.