Palace news reveals Duchess Meghan is still working ahead of royal baby birth

The Duchess of Sussex is still keeping busy despite edging ever closer to her due date! It has been revealed that she attended a private meeting with one of her patronages, Smart Works, on Friday, confirming that she has now met with each of her original patronages ahead of the royal baby's arrival. The Court Circular note for 22 March read: "The Duchess of Sussex, Patron, this morning attended a Meeting at Smart Works, St Charles Hospital, Exmoor Street, London W10."

Meghan has held meetings with all her patronages

It is thought that Meghan intended to meet with each organisation privately, before she winds down to prepare for the birth. The Duchess has kept herself pretty busy despite approaching the end of her first pregnancy, with overseas trips to New York and Morocco and a number of other official engagements during her final trimester.

Prince Charles expresses his fears for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal baby

Meghan is not expected to make any more public outings, and her recent meetings behind closed doors could reveal that she is now in fact on maternity leave, having visited each patronage. Prince Harry even hinted that Meghan is officially taking a much-needed break during his visit to St Vincent’s Catholic Primary School on Wednesday.

As Harry met pupils in the playground, one asked him where Meghan was. Harry responded by miming his wife's baby bump with his hand, and telling them she was having a baby - suggesting that she's now officially on leave. The royal couple's last public appearance together was an unplanned engagement at New Zealand House in London, to pay tribute to the victims of last week's devastating attack.

Visiting New Zealand House to pay her respects

For the emotional visit, heavily-pregnant Meghan wore a pair of earrings featuring a crossed feathers design given to her by the country's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. They laid flowers outside and were among the first people to sign the book of condolence, which opened to the public on Tuesday.

