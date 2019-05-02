Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's sweet message to birthday girl Princess Charlotte Happy Birthday Charlotte!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sent their niece, Princess Charlotte, a lovely message in honour of her 4th birthday on Thursday. After Kensington Palace released a series of three stunning pictures of the birthday girl, Prince Harry and Meghan commented underneath one of the portraits, saying: "Happy Birthday Charlotte! Lots of love, H and M xo." The royal couple also added a birthday cake and red balloon emoji, and they ended the message with a 'xo', which translates to a kiss and a hug.

On Wednesday evening, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared three new pictures of their little girl. And in keeping with family tradition, mum-of-three Kate took the adorable pictures herself. The first picture sees Charlotte sitting down on the grass at Kensington Palace, dressed in a pretty blue floral smock dress, while the other two were taken in the family's garden at their country home, Anmer Hall. A statement from the Palace read: "Thank you for the lovely messages for Princess Charlotte's fourth birthday! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share three new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fourth birthday."

The message continued: "The photographs were taken in April by The Duchess at Kensington Palace and at their home in Norfolk." Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan's sweet tribute comes as the royal couple await the arrival of their first child together - which is due any day now. Last month, the expectant parents revealed they are keeping the plans of the birth private. However, it is understood that the media will be told when she is in labour.

Princess Charlotte has turned four

A statement from the Palace specified back in April that: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby. Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

