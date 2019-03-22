How Meghan Markle will make sure Prince Charles is doting grandad to royal baby Not long to go until the royal baby arrives!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to welcome their first baby in a few weeks, and the entire family are getting excited about the new arrival. Since meeting Meghan, Charles has formed a close relationship with his daughter-in-law, and has taken her under his wing – notably stepping in to walk her down the aisle on her wedding day after Thomas Markle was unable to attend. The baby will only bring the royals closer together. Charles has expressed his excitement for the new arrival, and toasted to the happy baby news back in October. During a visit to Royal Lochnagar Distillery in Aberdeenshire, the future King sampled a 30-year-old malt and was asked if he had toasted becoming a grandfather again. He laughed: "Oh yes, absolutely. Several times, thank you."

Prince Charles and Meghan have a close relationship

Charles is also close with the baby's grandmother, Doria Ragland, and was pictured acting like the perfect gentleman on Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding day, linking arms with both Doria and Camilla to make sure that the mother-of-the-bride felt at ease. Speaking in a new BBC documentary celebrating Charles' 70th birthday, Harry revealed Charles' sweet response to being asked to walk Meghan down th aisle. "He immediately said, 'Yes, of course, I'll do whatever Megan needs and I'm here to support you'. For him that's a fantastic opportunity to step up and be that support, and you know he's our father so of course he's gonna be there for us," he said.

Charles is going to be a doting grandad to the new royal baby

Since the arrival of his oldest grandchild, Prince George – now five – Charles' work schedule has slowed down, allowing for him to be a hands-on grandfather more than ever. There is no doubt that he likes to have fun with the Cambridge children, as well as the Duchess of Cornwall's grandchildren - and this will be the same for baby Sussex. Camilla has admitted in the past that Charles leaves her grandchildren "spellbound" when he reads to them complete with voices, and added: "He's extremely good with children. They love it." Charles has also been seen buying gifts for George and Charlotte in the past, and cuddling up to Prince Louis in his 70th birthday portraits. The royal has said of being a granddad: "It's a different part of your life. The great thing is to encourage them. Show them things to take their interest. My grandmother did that, she was wonderful. It is very important to create a bond when they are very young."

