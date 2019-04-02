Royal couple release baby name – and it almost follows in tradition! Congratulations!

After a couple of weeks of keeping royal watchers waiting, Prince Ernst August and his wife Princess Ekaterina of Hanover have announced their son's name – and it almost sticks to tradition. Many had assumed that the baby boy would take his father's first name, Ernst, as heirs to the house of Hanover usually do. But the couple have decided to slightly sway from the norm by naming their son August.

The little boy was born in mid-March in the German town of Henriettenstift. Ekaterina's pregnancy was announced in October 2018, just a few months after the Czech fashion designer gave birth to the couple's first child, a daughter named Elisabeth, in February.

The pair married in July 2017 in a beautiful church ceremony in Hanover, Germany, two days after their civil ceremony. They hosted two lavish receptions for their 600 guests: a luncheon at the historic Herrenhauser Gardens and an evening reception at Marienburg Castle. One notable absentee was the groom's father, also named Prince Ernst August, who did not attend the wedding due to a financial dispute.

The princess bride looked gorgeous in a custom hand-embroidered Chantilly lace gown with pearl detail by Lebanese designer Sandra Mansour. Anchoring her stunning veil was a tiara worn by Princess Victoria Louise for her marriage to the groom's great-grandfather Ernst August III.

The groom's stepmother Princess Caroline of Monaco was also absent from the wedding, although her children Charlotte Casiraghi, Andrea Casiraghi, Pierre Casiraghi and Princess Alexandra all showed their support. Following the ceremony, the newlyweds took a traditional carriage ride through the town.

