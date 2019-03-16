Congratulations! Hanover royal couple welcome baby boy Lovely news...

Prince Ernst August and Princess Ekaterina of Hanover have welcomed a baby boy. According to the German press, Ekaterina gave birth to her second child on Thursday. The lovely news comes just over a year after the royal couple introduced their first child, Prince Elisabeth, to the world in February 2018. The second pregnancy was announced in October 2018 and he was expected to be born in April - which means that he might have arrived a little bit early. Ernst August, 35, and Ekaterina, 32, married in a lavish ceremony in Hanover in 2017, and the pair are clearly loved up as they continue to grow they gorgeous family.

Prince Ernst Augus and Princess Ekaterina of Hanover with their first daughter Elisabeth

Prince Ernst August is the stepson of Princess Caroline of Monaco, and Ekaterina was a designer and filmmaker. They became engaged in 2016 but the German Prince's father - Ernst August Senior, who is Caroline's ex-husband - publicly stated concerns about potential adverse impacts on family assets if his son were to marry Ekaterina. This meant that he didn't attend his son's wedding due to the financial dispute.

Of course, all eyes are currently on another royal baby bump - Meghan Markle's! The Duchess is due to give birth to her first baby in April, so she could be saying hello to her little one any day now. While we still don't know the baby's gender, or the couple's name preferences, there is one thing that we do know already – and that's the mini royal's surname. He or she will have a different surname to their parents by taking on the name Sussex. Harry, meanwhile, uses Wales as his last name, and Meghan would have taken on this surname when she married him. This is the same case as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children, who all have the surname of Cambridge, as opposed to Wales.

