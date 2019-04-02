Prince William and Kate Middleton welcome Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Instagram with gorgeous photo The couples are dividing their households

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have given a warm cyber welcome to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following the creation of Harry and Meghan's new Instagram account. A photo posted on Kensington Royal's official account – the one formerly used by William, Kate, Harry and Meghan – showed the Sussexes enjoying a glitzy night out at the theatre.

The throwback photo was taken in January from Harry and Meghan's evening watching Cirque du Soleil show, Totem. And how gorgeous did the mum-to-be look in her navy, sequinned dress by Roland Mouret? The caption read: "Welcome to Instagram, @SussexRoyal! Follow @SussexRoyal for more on the work of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Follow @KensingtonRoyal for more on the work of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge."

Kensington Palace's official account welcomed Harry and Meghan to Instagram

Harry and Meghan's new account amassed over 213,000 followers within half an hour of it being created. The Sussexes shared a carousel of photos showing themselves at various engagements and on tour – and they even posted a never-before-seen picture from their visit to Fiji. Harry and Meghan were photographed from behind, standing on the balcony of the Grand Pacific Hotel and waving to well-wishers.

Harry and Meghan captioned their first post: "Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal." They simply signed off as "Harry & Meghan."

The Sussexes are creating their own household following their wedding

Earlier this year, the palace announced that the Sussexes and the Cambridges would be dividing their households in the spring, just in time for the royal baby's arrival. Harry and Meghan are also preparing to move to their new home in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage. A statement from Buckingham Palace noted: "The Queen has agreed to the creation of a new Household for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following their marriage in May last year. The Household, which will be created with the support of The Queen and The Prince of Wales, will be established in the spring.

"The Duke of Sussex currently has his own private office, which has been supporting The Duchess since the engagement of Their Royal Highnesses in November 2017. This long-planned move will ensure that permanent support arrangements for The Duke and Duchess’s work are in place as they start their family and move to their official residence at Frogmore Cottage.

"The Queen has given permission for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to base their Household Office at Buckingham Palace. Their Royal Highnesses will appoint new communications staff, who will form part of the Buckingham Palace communications team and report to The Queen’s Communications Secretary, Donal McCabe. Kensington Palace will continue to support Their Royal Highnesses until that team is in place."

