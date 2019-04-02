Prince Harry and Meghan's new Instagram account already has a mass celebrity following – see the surprising stars From David Beckham to Gwyneth Paltrow

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new Instagram account blew up the social media platform when it was launched on Tuesday afternoon. Within an hour, @SussexRoyal had already amassed more than 357,000 followers and among them were some of Prince Harry and Meghan's close celebrity friends.

The Duchess' BFF and unofficial stylist Jessica Mulroney, who met Meghan when she was based in Toronto for Suits, was one of the first stars to follow the new royal account. Daniel Martin, the makeup artist behind Meghan's wedding day look and her close friend, was another and even wrote on his own Instagram: "Follow my peeps cuz #sharingiscaring @sussexroyal..." Fellow actress Priyanka Chopra, who was one of the Hollywood guests at the royal wedding last May, also followed the @SussexRoyal account, as did Prince Harry's good friend and charity supporter, David Beckham.

One of the photos Harry and Meghan shared in their first Instagram post

But perhaps more surprisingly were the other famous faces who have chosen to follow Harry and Meghan's new account. Gwyneth Paltrow is a follower, as are Kelly Brook, Made in Chelsea's Ollie Locke and Richard Branson's daughter Holly Branson. Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins, Loose Women panellist Saira Khan and actress Emma Roberts, the niece of Julia Roberts, have also shown their support.

Harry and Meghan's first post was a carousel of images that showed the royals at various engagements and on tour; they even shared a never-before-seen picture from their visit to Fiji. The couple were photographed from behind, standing on the balcony of the Grand Pacific Hotel and waving to well-wishers. "Welcome to our official Instagram," Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, wrote. "We look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal." They simply signed off as "Harry & Meghan."

Prince William and Kate's official Instagram account, @KensingtonRoyal, which was also formerly used by Harry and Meghan, announced the creation of the new account. They also gave a warm cyber welcome to @SussexRoyal by sharing a beautiful photo of Harry and Meghan out on an engagement at the theatre. "Welcome to Instagram, @SussexRoyal!" the caption read. "Follow @SussexRoyal for more on the work of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Follow @KensingtonRoyal for more on the work of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge."

Harry and Meghan's new Instagram account is a clear sign that the couple are preparing to create their own household, as approved by the Queen. Their new office will be based at Buckingham Palace, while William and Kate's office will remain in Kensington Palace. Furthermore, the Sussexes are due to move to their new home in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage, any day now.

