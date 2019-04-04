Prince Harry reveals excitement for royal baby's arrival as due date looms Not long to go!

Prince Harry just can't wait to become a dad! The father-to-be opened up about his excitement ahead of the royal baby's birth while out on Thursday at the Lord Mayor's Big Curry Lunch, held at The Guildhall in London. After leaving the event, the royal was asked by the wife of a serviceman Sheriff Alderman Vincent Keaveny – Amanda - if he was looking forward to the newborn's arrival, to which he replied: "Of course I am excited, very excited." The event saw Harry as the guest of honour at the 12th annual lunch, which helps raise money to support soldiers and veterans. While greeting members of the crowds, Harry showcased once again that he's a natural with children, and was pictured talking to a little girl and shaking her hand.

Prince Harry and Meghan are expecting their first baby any day now

It's a busy time for Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, who are not only preparing for the arrival of their baby, but have just moved into a new home too. It was revealed on Thursday that the royal couple had officially left Kensington Palace, and are now living in Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. The new home will allow for the couple to adjust to life as parents away from the cameras. Royal chef Darren McGrady, who worked for Princess Diana until her death, used to live near Frogmore Cottage in staff quarters and previously told HELLO!: "It's much more private than Kensington Palace. The Queen would put on her wellies and walk her dogs in Home Park. Harry and Meghan can walk their dogs, go anywhere in the park freely."

Frogmore Cottage had been undergoing extensive renovation works that have been overseen by the couple over the past few months, including having a £50,000 green energy unit installed, and reportedly creating an eco-friendly nursery for their firstborn. Kensington Palace have said that the costs of building work will be covered by the Sovereign Grant, while Harry and Meghan are expected to pay for any decorative updates. Similar levels of secrecy surrounded plans for Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate, which was given to Prince William and Kate by the Queen following their wedding in 2011.

