Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana welcome baby boy – see sweet announcement

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana have welcomed their fifth baby – and a big congratulations are in order! The proud parents announced the happy news on Thursday, revealing that they have had a little boy called Oscar. The new addition joins older siblings Megan, 21, twins Holly and Jack, 19, and 16-year-old Matilda. The happy news follows shortly after Tana's baby shower, which was attended by three out of her four children. The low-key event was held in London, and the then mum-to-be posed for a picture with Megan, Jack and Tilly at the party, while Gordon and Holly were in LA.

The family had surprised fans on New Year's Day by revealing that Tana was pregnant. Gordon and Tana featured in a short video with their children to showcase Tana's growing baby bump. The former teacher has kept a low profile since the news was announced, but was there to support her friend Victoria Beckham at her catwalk show during London Fashion Week in February. She also enjoyed a family day out with Gordon and their children at the end of March, and was pictured on her husband's social media account. At the end of March, Gordon indicated that their baby was arriving soon after sharing a throwback photo of his four children when they were little, and writing besides it: "Just days away from our new addition to the Ramsay family…they grow up so quickly."

The Ramsay’s happy news comes almost three years after Tana’s devastating miscarriage in June 2016. The couple sadly lost their fifth child, a baby boy named Rocky, and their eldest three children have all since ran the London Marathon to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital in memory of their brother.

With four grown up children, the new baby's arrival will allow for Gordon and Tana to enjoy many more years with a child at home, and avoid empty nest syndrome – something Gordon has previously spoken about. During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, the doting dad said: "Tilly, Tana and myself took Jack down to the college last week. Man that was hard. We put him in his little room, left him some fettuccine and pasta for him to cook, student food. Left him there and I got in the car and I was a mess. My best mate has just left me. And then the next day we put Holly into University. I was like, 'Man this is tough!'"

