Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step out for a spot of shopping ahead of baby's arrival Only natural products for the mum-to-be!

Prince Harry and pregnant Meghan Markle surprised bystanders last Friday when they stepped out to do a spot of shopping just around the corner from their Kensington Palace home. The Duke and Duchess, who are preparing to move into their new Windsor home this month, were pictured leaving the Ilapothecary store in London which is just a 10-minute walk from their cottage.

The happy couple, who reportedly spent two hours inside the store, were snapped walking hand in hand after viewing what the store has to offer. According to their website, their products are "infused with powerful natural ingredients, including British grown herbs with a long history of healing."

The couple's last public appearance was in March

They also offer anti-inflammatories and assure visitors that "no other brand has blended these varying healing ingredients to such profound effect."

The couple certainly wanted to go unnoticed during their outing, with both opting to wear casual clothing. Meghan looked absolutely blooming and showcased her bump in a tight T-shirt emblazoned with the name of an 80s movie, Sixteen Candles. She completed the look with maternity skinny jeans, white trainers and a green jacket belonging to Harry. The mum-to-be also sported her 'mummy' necklace, which she was given as a present during her New York baby shower.

Prince Harry, on the other hand, wore dark jeans with a matching T-shirt and trainers. The royal also wore a cap.

The couple are keeping a low profile whilst waiting for their baby to arrive and for the move to Windsor to be completed. Prince Harry's diary has slowed down to be near his wife in those final days before becoming a first-time father, but he will step out later this week with his father, the Prince of Wales, and his brother, Prince William, to attend the Our Planet premiere at Natural History Museum alongside Sir David Attenborough.