Meghan Markle's labour: what it's really like to give birth at Frimley Park hospital – vegan menus, double beds, low lighting It's the most luxurious in the area by far

Now that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have relocated to their new home in Windsor, the most likely place they will use for the birth of their first child is Frimley Park Hospital. The NHS hospital, which is a half-hour drive away from Harry and Meghan's home Frogmore Cottage, is the same one where the Countess of Wessex chose to deliver her two children – and it's also the swankiest in the area, by far. Despite being an NHS hospital, mums lucky enough to give birth in the hospital's Mulberry Suite are treated to double beds, low level lighting and birthing pools; there's even a vegan menu should you so wish.

One expectant mum is hoping that Meghan won't be on the ward at the same as her, as there is only one birthing pool. "Meghan and I are due at a similar time. I'm kind of hoping that we don't go into labour at the same time because I know that she'll be given the preferential treatment and probably go into the room that I want to," joked mum-to-be Adele Mayo.

The hospital's labour ward has 12 rooms but it's the Mulberry Suite that is most coveted. The suite offers six spacious rooms, one of which has a birthing pool. "I'm practising hynobirthing so I really wanted to have a natural birthing experience," said Adele. "The Mulberry suite offers low lighting, aromatherapy, you have a birthing pool there. It actually looks a bit spa-like which I quite liked about it. I'm praying it's not a busy night on the ward when I go into labour because there's only six rooms and the one room which has the birthing pool in it and all the low lights. That's the one I have my heart set on."

Frimley Park may not be as fancy as the private Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, where the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth, but the NHS hospital certainly has its luxuries. "The food is, for hospital food, fantastic," revealed another mum Jessica Moore. "It's really good, healthy food and cooked fresh. You can have vegan burgers if you so wish. It's maybe even been modelled on expensive, private suites because it does look very luxurious." She added: "It's like a home-from-home. It's perfect. If I had a choice I wouldn't give birth anywhere else."

Mums have described the hospital as "fantastic" and "luxurious"

"It's like going into a hotel," said another mum, Jennifer Mancey. "The beds were perfectly made out as if they've just been ironed. Every room was different so it was more personal to you." Jessica was also given a double bed so that her husband could stay overnight. "They were very accommodating with that," she revealed. "The staff are fantastic. There is nothing you can't ask them, there are no silly questions. They do their best for you."

Sophie gave birth to her two children at Frimley Park Hospital

If Meghan does decide to give birth at the Surrey hospital, she will be following in the footsteps of the Countess of Wessex. Sophie delivered both her daughter Lady Louise Windsor and her son James, Viscount Severn at the hospital. She had to have an emergency caesarean with Louise, who was delivered premature in 2003.

The Countess returned to the Surrey hospital in 2014 when she was honoured to open its new neonatal unit. "The service you provide is paramount and can literally make the difference between life and death, I can attest to that!" said Sophie. "It is rare to have the opportunity to thank people for the huge difference they have made at an important time in your life so I am so pleased to be here and to be able to say thank you in person."

