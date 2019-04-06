Duchess Meghan hosts first guest in new Windsor home - find out who This is lovely!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received their first guest at their new Windsor home, and a very special one at that! Meghan hosted her friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin at her new residence, Frogmore Cottage. Daniel took to his Instagram Story to post an idyllic snap of the quaint town that the royal couple now call home, simply captioning it "Hmm???". Behind, the photo shows Windsor jewellery shop Jersey Pearl and local pub The Carpenters Arms. We bet Meghan was so happy to welcome Daniel into her home!

Meghan received MUA Daniel for a visit

Daniel was in the UK to host a beauty event with Meghan's facialist, Sarah Chapman, on Thursday, and made his way to Windsor on Friday. The MUA often makes time to visit the Duchess when he can, having previously joined her for brunch at Kensington Palace in January. At the time, he shared a shot of their avocado toast, writing, "Back to our Tig days… Thank you Meghan for being the consummate hostess this weekend and still being the #avocadotoast whisperer, YUM!"

HELLO! confirmed that Harry and Meghan have officially moved into their new home at Frogmore Cottage on Thursday. With just days to go before Harry and Meghan welcome their first child, it's certainly a busy period for the royal couple. The 37-year-old Duchess is expected to give birth later this month, although Meghan has previously revealed that she is due at the end of April or the beginning of May. They will be able to enjoy a quieter life away from the cameras in their new home, while learning to adjust to parenthood.

Over the past five months, builders have been working hard on the grade II-listed Victorian property, adding soundproofing and removing internal walls to create a kitchen diner, en-suite bedrooms, a nursery, yoga studio and gym. Prince Harry and Meghan have reportedly hired Vicky Charles, Soho House's top interior designer, to transform Frogmore Cottage to reflect their personal taste.

