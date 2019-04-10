Princess Eugenie sends surprising thank you note after 29th birthday celebrations The royal turned 29 in March

Princess Eugenie has sent a lovely thank you note to her royal well-wishers, who sent cards on her 29th birthday last month. Prince Andrew's Assistant Private Secretary, Charlotte Fenn, wrote a message on behalf of the royal, which read: "Princess Eugenie of York has asked me to thank you for sending her your good wishes on her birthday. Her Royal Highness is very grateful to you for thinking of her and send you her best wishes." A picture of the letter was shared on royal blog account, Gert's Royal Replies.

On her birthday, which took place on 23 March, Princess Eugenie thanked her social media followers for their birthday messages. Reflecting on her 28th year being "the best one yet" after she tied the knot with her long-term partner Jack Brooksbank in October. "My 28th year was the best one yet. Now to being 29...Thank you for all the birthday wishes," she said. Her mother Sarah Ferguson shared a snap of her youngest daughter to celebrate the day, saying: "Happy Birthday my darling girl xxx." Prince Andrew added: "Wishing @princesseugenie a very Happy Birthday!"

Just days before her birthday, Eugenie brought her husband Jack along with her on her engagement at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital - the first time Jack has ever attended one with the royal. The royal was named patron of the RNOH charity during her visit to open the new Stanmore building with her father Prince Andrew, almost 17 years after she underwent surgery there.

Speaking during her visit, Eugenie explained: "It is such an honour to be here today, I feel like my bones and my blood are a part of this building. I learnt on this visit today that we all share in something with this building because we care, and so to us it is very important that we are here opening this new building and that Jack, as my newly married husband on his first event has been able to come and see where I had my operation."

