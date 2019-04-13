Meghan Markle's first baby photos revealed These are such special moments captured on film

Some of the first ever photographs taken of the Duchess of Sussex as a baby have been published, ahead of the imminent arrival of her own firstborn. Never-before-seen photos published in the Daily Mail on Saturday were reportedly obtained from Meghan's uncle Joseph Johnson. They include a candid portrait taken of the Duchess and her mother Doria Ragland inside a Los Angeles hospital room on the day that Meghan was born. More pictures show Meghan at home with her beloved late Granny Jeanette, along with more special moments captured as she grew up with Doria. One other particularly cute snap shows little Meghan taking her first steps outside and walking up to the camera with her mum propping her up.

Meghan and her mum Doria

Mum-to-be Meghan is expecting to give birth to her first baby with Prince Harry over the next few weeks. Just last week, the couple moved into their new house, Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor, where they will raise their child. Having now taken a step back from public engagements ahead of the birth of her baby, Meghan will be spending her time nesting and getting to know her new neighbourhood. With a keen interest in design and interior, the Duchess will no doubt have had a lot of involvement in the décor of their new home and will be using her time putting the finishing touches to the baby's nursery.

On Thursday, Kensington Palace announced that the royal couple would be keeping the details for their birth private, and that the public would be informed by the proud parents after they have had the chance to celebrate the news themselves. The statement read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby. Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

