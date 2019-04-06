Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's deleted Instagram post - see photo We've all been there!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle thrilled royal fans earlier this week when they activated their new joint Instagram account - but did you notice that they deleted a post, before reposting it with a few changes? According to Gert's Royals Twitter account, who took snapshots of each post, they removed a repetitive last line in the caption and swapped the photo of the quote. It certainly looks like team Sussex ixed the errors swiftly. The post introduced fans - who have made donations in honour of the royal baby - to one of the charities that the fundraising will go towards.

The caption read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so grateful for the well wishes in anticipation of their first born. Today we introduce you to one of four charities the couple has asked that you consider supporting in lieu of sending gifts. Please meet The Lunchbox Fund:@thelunchboxfund provides a nutritious daily school meal to children in South Africa who would otherwise go hungry. Since its inception, @thelunchboxfund has provided over 20 million meals to school children in need."

Fans are already loving the new account, which now has over 4.1million followers. On Wednesday, they shared a series of photographs from Harry's visit to YMCA Ealing, showing some sweet moments from the engagement. Among them, Harry made a three-month-old baby smile as he pulled faces and stuck his tongue out at her. Another photo shows him joining in with a ballet class lesson, while a third captures him discussing mental health and the perils of social media. No wonder followers are enjoying the posts so much!

