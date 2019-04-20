Why Prince William and Kate will mark Prince Louis' first birthday differently The celebrations will most likely be early

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's baby son Prince Louis is set to celebrate his first birthday soon! Little Louis will mark his first year on April 23, but it's thought that William and Kate will celebrate early over the weekend, since older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte will most likely be heading back to school on his actual birthday. The Cambridges are spending Easter at their country home, Anmer Hall, rather than staying at their central London base – and will no doubt enjoy some private family celebrations to mark Louis' big day.

Prince Louis will turn one soon!

Royal watchers will be eager to see if the family release new official photographs of the youngest Cambridge, in keeping with tradition of both his brother and sister. While the special milestone is expected to be kept under wraps, if it's anything like Prince George and Princess Charlotte's first birthdays then Kate will take some portraits of Louis, which will then be released by the palace.

The cutest pictures of the youngest royals including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Loading the player...

Last year, when the little Prince was just a few weeks old, budding photographer Kate captured a lovely photo of Louis and Charlotte to mark her daughter's third birthday. Whether the photos – if released - will be of Louis alone or with his two siblings is yet to be seen, but we can't wait to find out!

Starring in Princess Charlotte's third birthday photos

Perhaps the Duke and Duchess will even mark the occasion with close family and friends, since they were recently seen enjoying a day out in Norfolk with the Tindall family. The royals met at the Burnham horse trials, which is not far from Anmer Hall. Photos showed Kate giving Princess Charlotte a piggyback ride, while Prince William had goddaughter Mia Tindall on his shoulders. Mike Tindall, meanwhile, balanced Prince George on his shoulder – who clutched onto a toy sword. Of course, the royal family are also set to celebrate the annual Easter service in Windsor on Sunday, though it's not confirmed who will attend alongside the Queen.

Duchess Kate's personal photographs of Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte