Kate Middleton expected to make Prince Louis' first birthday extra-special – here's how

It doesn't seem like five minutes ago that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced the arrival of their third baby, but fast forward twelve months and the royal couple are getting ready to celebrate Prince Louis' first birthday. The special milestone is expected to be a private family affair, but if it's anything like Prince George and Princess Charlotte's first birthdays, then Kate will take some portraits of Louis, which will be released by the palace. Last year, when the little Prince was just a few weeks old, budding photographer Kate captured a lovely photo of Louis and Charlotte to mark her daughter's third birthday. Whether the photos – if released - will be of Louis alone or with his two siblings is yet to be seen, but we can't wait to find out.

Louis has been mainly kept out of the public eye during the first year of his life, but from the few occasions we have seen him, he looks the spitting image of his mum. The little boy was last spotted with Kate during a walk around Kensington Palace Gardens in February. An excited fan had spotted the royal taking her baby for a walk in his buggy and shared images on social media. The last official picture of Louis, meanwhile, was taken at the family's country home, Anmer Hall. The sweet photo featured all five members of the Cambridge family and was released just before Christmas for their official Christmas card. The family are currently staying at Anmer Hall during the Easter holidays, with everyone minus Louis spotted out at the Burnham horse trials on Friday. Louis is thought to have stayed at home with nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

Last year, Kate's mum Carole Middleton revealed how first birthdays are extra important to her daughter due to her involvement in the family's First Birthday brand. Talking to Good Housekeeping magazine, the Party Pieces founder revealed that all her children have contributed to helping her business to grow, with Kate taking charge of the First Birthday brand. She said: "My children have all worked for the business. Catherine started the First Birthday brand – she chose the products and looked after all the imagery and the catalogue production. Pippa set up the blog, as we didn’t have one. James came up with the idea of personalised cakes and got them off the ground for us."

