The big clue that Meghan Markle will welcome royal baby this Easter weekend It's also the Queen's birthday this weekend

The royal baby is due to make an appearance very soon, but some fans are convinced that he or she will arrive as soon as this Easter weekend. With the bets on a bank holiday baby, Ladbrokes has slashed the odds to 3/1 on the Duchess of Sussex giving birth between Good Friday and Easter Monday. It would certainly mean a double celebration for the royal family as the Queen is turning 93 on Easter Sunday.

Spokesperson Jessica Bridge said: "Royal fans would love a double celebration over the Easter weekend with Her Majesty's birthday on Sunday, and potentially Baby Sussex arriving as well." She added: "Punters are still convinced the Duke and Duchess will be welcoming a little girl into the world." Ladbrokes' odds for a baby girl are 4/7, while a boy is 13/10. In the baby name stakes, Elizabeth and Diana are the joint front runners at 6/1, followed by 8/1 for Victoria. Albert and Philip are the most popular boys' names at 12/1.

Fans think the royal baby is due this Easter

Last week, Harry and Meghan announced via Buckingham Palace that they will be keeping details about the arrangements for the birth private. The statement read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby. Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

A view of Harry and Meghan's new home, Frogmore Cottage

The decision comes amid growing speculation that the couple are planning a home birth at their newly-renovated house Frogmore Cottage, which is based in Windsor's Home Park and close to the Queen's Windsor Castle property. If she does decide on a home birth, Meghan, 37, would be following in the footsteps of Her Majesty, who had all four of her children at either Buckingham Palace or Clarence House.

