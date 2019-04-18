Prince Charles hints at royal baby's due date with brand new clue Not long to go now!

With royal baby fever well and truly upon us, it's only a matter of time before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announce the arrival of their first child. And while we don’t know when the baby is due, a new clue has emerged from grandfather Prince Charles. The dad-of-two has made travel arrangements for a new royal tour of Germany from 7 to 10 May, and is unlikely to leave the UK when Meghan is due to give birth. Both Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have a close relationship with Meghan and Harry and have previously expressed their excitement at the prospect of welcoming another baby into the family.



The royal couple have previously said that their baby is due around the end of April, or beginning of May, and royal fans have been placing bets that he or she will arrive over the Easter weekend. Ladbrokes has slashed the odds to 3/1 on the Duchess of Sussex giving birth between Good Friday and Easter Monday. It would certainly mean a double celebration for the royal family as the Queen is turning 93 on Easter Sunday.



Spokesperson Jessica Bridge said: "Royal fans would love a double celebration over the Easter weekend with Her Majesty's birthday on Sunday, and potentially Baby Sussex arriving as well." She added: "Punters are still convinced the Duke and Duchess will be welcoming a little girl into the world." Ladbrokes' odds for a baby girl are 4/7, while a boy is 13/10. In the baby name stakes, Elizabeth and Diana are the joint front runners at 6/1, followed by 8/1 for Victoria. Albert and Philip are the most popular boys' names at 12/1.

Harry and Meghan recently moved to their new home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, in preparation for the royal baby. Meghan is currently nesting and isn't expected to be seen again until after the baby has been born. Unlike with many royal babies, the couple have made the decision to keep the arrangements for the birth private. The statement read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby. Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

