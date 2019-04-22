Prince Harry reveals unexpected talent to celebrate Earth Day: see the incredible photos His photos are stunning

Turns out the Duchess of Cambridge isn’t the only royal with some impressive photo skills! On Easter Monday, Prince Harry showcased his own incredible talents by sharing a collection of wildlife photography taken through the years, to raise awareness for environmental issues on Earth Day.

The royal couple in Rotorua, New Zealand (photos copyright the Duke of Sussex)

Taking to Instagram, Prince William’s brother shared first, a photograph of himself and his wife Meghan Markle walking amongst the Redwood trees during their tour of New Zealand last year.

The photograph was shared on the Instagram account he and his wife share, with an emotive message urging others to consider the environment today, and always. “Today is #earthday - an opportunity to learn about, celebrate and continue to safeguard our planet, our home. We invite you to scroll through a series of 9 photos taken by the Duke of Sussex sharing his environmental POV.”

Prince Harry's amazing picture of a rhino, as shared on Instagram

The pictures include a photograph of the rhino - “Africa’s Unicorn”, Botswana’s Okavango Delta, desert lions, orca and humpback whales. There are also snaps of Guyana’s forests and a shocking image depicting plastic waste on a beach. Finally, there is a stunning photo of an elephant in Malawi.

The royal couple, who are soon to become parents for the first time, have been sharing more and more details of their personal passions since they obtained their own Instagram account. Last week they shared a note of thanks to followers and fans who had donated to their chosen charities to honour the birth of their baby. Thanking those who not only leant their support but also “took action”, the modern couple detailed the good that had been done already in their new baby’s name, including the provision of 100k hot meals to children across South Africa and 300+ extra hours of Well Child specialist nurse time.

