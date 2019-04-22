﻿
prince-harry-camera

Prince Harry reveals unexpected talent to celebrate Earth Day: see the incredible photos

His photos are stunning

Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon

Turns out the Duchess of Cambridge isn’t the only royal with some impressive photo skills! On Easter Monday, Prince Harry showcased his own incredible talents by sharing a collection of wildlife photography taken through the years, to raise awareness for environmental issues on Earth Day.

The royal couple in Rotorua, New Zealand (photos copyright the Duke of Sussex)

Taking to Instagram, Prince William’s brother shared first, a photograph of himself and his wife Meghan Markle walking amongst the Redwood trees during their tour of New Zealand last year.

RELATED: Meghan's mum Doria has arrived in England ahead of the royal baby birth

The photograph was shared on the Instagram account he and his wife share, with an emotive message urging others to consider the environment today, and always. “Today is #earthday - an opportunity to learn about, celebrate and continue to safeguard our planet, our home. We invite you to scroll through a series of 9 photos taken by the Duke of Sussex sharing his environmental POV.”

Prince Harry's amazing picture of a rhino, as shared on Instagram

The pictures include a photograph of the rhino - “Africa’s Unicorn”, Botswana’s Okavango Delta, desert lions, orca and humpback whales. There are also snaps of Guyana’s forests and a shocking image depicting plastic waste on a beach. Finally, there is a stunning photo of an elephant in Malawi.

MORE: Duchess Kate's stunning personal pictures of her own children

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today is #earthday - an opportunity to learn about, celebrate and continue to safeguard our planet, our home. The above, Their Royal Highnesses in Rotorua, New Zealand. Of the 170 different species originally planted in the early 1900’s, only a handful of species, including these majestic Redwoods, remain today. Next, we invite you to scroll through a series of 9 photos taken by The Duke of Sussex©️DOS sharing his environmental POV including: Africa’s Unicorn, the rhino. These magnificent animals have survived ice ages and giant crocodiles, amongst other things! They have adapted to earth’s changing climate continually for over 30 million years. Yet here we are in 2019 where their biggest threat is us. A critical ecosystem, Botswana’s Okavango Delta sustains millions of people and an abundance of wildlife. Huge bush fires, predominantly started by humans, are altering the entire river system; the ash kills the fish as the flood comes in and the trees that don’t burn become next year’s kindling. Desert lions are critically endangered due partly to human wildlife conflict, habitat encroachment and climate change. 96% of mammals on our 🌍 are either livestock or humans, meaning only 4% remaining are wild animals. Orca and Humpback whale populations are recovering in Norway thanks to the protection of their fisheries. Proof that fishing sustainably can benefit us all. Roughly 3/4 of Guyana is forested, its forests are highly diverse with 1,263 known species of wildlife and 6,409 species of plants. Many countries continue to try and deforest there for the global demand for timber. We all now know the damage plastics are causing to our oceans. Micro plastics are also ending up in our food source, creating not just environmental problems for our planet but medical problems for ourselves too. When a fenced area passes its carrying capacity for elephants, they start to encroach into farmland causing havoc for communities. Here @AfricanParksNetwork relocated 500 Elephants to another park within Malawi to reduce the pressure on human wildlife conflict and create more dispersed tourism. Every one of us can make a difference, not just today but everyday #earthday

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

See all of Prince Harry's photos here

The royal couple, who are soon to become parents for the first time, have been sharing more and more details of their personal passions since they obtained their own Instagram account. Last week they shared a note of thanks to followers and fans who had donated to their chosen charities to honour the birth of their baby. Thanking those who not only leant their support but also “took action”, the modern couple detailed the good that had been done already in their new baby’s name, including the provision of 100k hot meals to children across South Africa and 300+ extra hours of Well Child specialist nurse time.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

More on:

More about prince harry

More news