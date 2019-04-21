Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have the sweetest personal message for the Queen on her birthday We love their relationship!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are getting ready to welcome their first baby, and have been keeping a low profile over the past few weeks. However, on Sunday, the royal couple took to their newly-opened Instagram account to wish the Queen a very happy 93rd birthday. Both Harry and Meghan are very close to the monarch, and selected a handful of photos of them together from over the years, from when Harry and Prince William were little boys, to the Queen's first engagement with Meghan. In the caption, they wrote: "Happy birthday Your Majesty, Ma'am, Granny. Wishing you the most wonderful day! Harry and Meghan." Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "What a nice and personal post," while another added: "Beautiful pictures."

Others, however, had to do a double take as they were convinced that the couple were posting to announce some news regarding their baby. One wrote: "Who else thought this was baby news?" prompting many users to respond saying: "Yes." Another fan wrote: "Would be so lovely if your baby arrived today on her birthday." It is unsure whether or not the Duke and Duchess will join the Queen later today at the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel. The Queen will attend with members of the royal family, and now that they live so close in Windsor, they will no doubt be doing something with the monarch to mark her special day at some point.

Meghan has been welcomed into the royal family by the Queen since she began dating Harry, and the pair have a lovely relationship. The Duchess has previously spoken out about her first encounter with the 93-year-old at their engagement interview in 2017. Harry joked about how calm his grandmother's famous corgis were in Meghan's presence, and the former actress said: "It's incredible, I think, you know, to be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honour and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother, all of those layers have been so important for me so that when I met her I had such a deep understanding and of course incredible respect for being able to have that time with her. And she's an incredible woman."

