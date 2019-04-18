Prince Harry releases inspirational message ahead of royal baby's birth Prince Harry and Meghan are due to become parents very soon

The Duke of Sussex has thanked runners preparing to take part in the London Marathon, as total fundraising over the years hit £1billion. Harry, who is awaiting the arrival of his first child with wife Meghan, branded the race, which takes place in ten days' time, "an extraordinary force for good". The expectant father said in a video message tweeted by Virgin Money London Marathon that the funds had supported hundreds of charities around the world, helping those most in need.

With 10 days to go until the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon, The Duke of Sussex, HRH Prince Harry, has a message for all of our runners...#LondonMarathon #ThanksaBillion pic.twitter.com/XGqcpBnymG — Virgin Money London Marathon (@LondonMarathon) April 18, 2019

"The London Marathon is an extraordinary force for good," he said in the message. "It is the biggest one-day fundraising event on the planet and helps hundreds of charities at home and abroad provide vital services to those that need them most." The royal added: "This year's Virgin Money London Marathon will see the total raised for charity surpass a record-breaking £1billion. For every runner that has contributed to this and for those of you taking part this year, thanks a billion."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their baby very soon

It's not long to go till Prince Harry and Meghan welcome their new baby. This week, Harry has been keeping busy, while the former actress nests at home awaiting for the arrival. The dad-to-be, who recently moved into his new home Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, carried out two private engagements in London on Tuesday. The first visit was at Chatham House where he met with members of the Royal Institute of International Affairs for a briefing session before attending a Royal Foundation discussion on conservation and sustainability.

Although we don't know when the Duchess' exact due date is, royal fans are convinced that the royal baby will arrive as soon as this Easter weekend. Former actress Meghan has previously revealed that she is due at the end of April or the beginning of May.

