Buckingham Palace respond to reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to move abroad

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not long moved to Windsor and are settling into their new home, Frogmore Cottage, ahead of the arrival of the royal baby. But on Sunday, reports in the Sunday Times have claimed that the couple are planning on moving to Africa for two to three years for an international job involving the Commonwealth, charity work and helping to promote the UK. Since the story was published, Buckingham Palace have responded to the story. A spokesperson told HELLO!: "Any future plans for the Duke and Duchess are speculative at this stage. No decisions have been taken about future roles. The Duke will continue to fulfil his role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle both have a close connection to Africa

There is no doubt that Africa holds a very special place to both Harry and Meghan. The pair spent a romantic few days together in Botswana after just two dates in summer 2016. The couple returned to the country during their three-week holiday in Africa in summer 2017, and it is so close to their hearts that Prince Harry even sourced a diamond from Botswana for Meghan's beautiful bespoke engagement ring. Prince Harry often visits Botswana as part of his work for Rhino Conservation Botswana, and previously said he was "incredibly fortunate" to call it his second home. It is a place he fell in love with soon after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, when his father took him and Prince William on safari to get away from their grief. The royal has since recalled how that first trip turned into a boyhood obsession and how it is a country he feels he can be free to be himself, away from media attention.

The royal couple are expecting their first baby

Until they decide anything, the royal couple will enjoy spending time bonding with their baby – who is due any day now. Harry and Meghan are wanting to make sure that they have maximum privacy, and earlier in the month, Buckingham Palace announced that they would be keeping the details for their birth private, and that the public would be informed by the proud parents after they have had the chance to celebrate the news themselves.

The statement read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby. Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

